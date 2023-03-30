Photo story: At least 30 passengers dead after fire on ferry in Basilan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Hadji Muhtamad Municipality (HMM) Public Information Office shows the MV Lady Mary Joy passenger vessel sitting on the shore of Basilan island, southern Philippines, 30 March 2023.

At least 31 people have died after a ferry carrying about 250 passengers and crew caught fire in the southern Philippines.

A provincial governor confirmed that 31 people had drowned or died in the blaze, with search and rescue efforts continuing for at least seven missing passengers.

The MV Lady Mary Joy 3 has been towed to the shore in the southern island province of Basilan.

The ferry was en route to the Sulu province from the southern port city of Zamboanga when it caught fire close to midnight local time, Jim Hataman, governor of Basilan, said.

Photo: EPA-EFE/HMM

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first