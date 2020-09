16 months after elections, Belgium inches closer to having a government Sixteen months after elections, Belgium may finally have a new government as King Philippe on Wedne...

Most UK firms unprepared for end of Brexit transition: BCC A swathe of British businesses are unprepared for the end of the Brexit transition period at the tu...

Alan Kurdi rescue ship heading to France The deputy mayor of Marseille said the southern French city would welcome the Alan Kurdi after the ...

UPDATED: EU says Belarus’ Lukashenko not legitimate president President Alexander Lukashenko is not the legitimate president of Belarus, the European Union said ...

Warning that it may take several tries to find right COVID-19 vaccine It may take several tries to find the right vaccine for COVID-19, the Pan American Health Organizat...

Trump will not commit to peaceful transfer of power US President Donald Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses Novembe...

Malta-24 News Briefing – Thursday 24th September 2020 Updated 0837- Newspaper Review The Malta Business Weekly leads with a statement by the Gasan Gro...

New study shows more contagious coronavirus strain now dominates The first study to analyse the structure of the novel coronavirus from two waves of infection in a ...

Russian warships enter Swedish territorial waters Sweden has protested to Russia after two warships entered its territorial waters without permission...

Belgium cuts quarantine and eases mask rules, Malta and Luxembourg to become red zones Belgium is ending a requirement to wear masks outdoors and reducing the time people have to self-is...

Italian PM says Italy may adopt targeted closures against coronavirus Italy may apply well-targeted closures where necessary to contain the spread of the new coronavirus...

Switzerland sends 2,500 students into quarantine after hotel school COVID outbreak Switzerland has quarantined the entire undergraduate body of one of its premier hospitality managem...

Photo Story: Bad Weather in Rome Lightning in the sky behind Saint Peter church during a storm in Rome, Italy. Via EPA-EFE/...

France to shut bars and restaurants in hard-hit Marseille as it tightens virus measures France’s health minister unveiled a map of coronavirus “danger zones” around the country on Wednesd...

German foreign, economy ministers in quarantine after coronavirus contacts German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier became the country’s second cabinet member to enter quaranti...

Police officers shot during nationwide protests in the United States Two police officers have been shot in Kentucky in the US after no officers were charged with offenc...

UK volunteers to be deliberately infected with COVID-19 to test vaccine Britain is planning to host clinical trials where volunteers are deliberately infected with the new...

Germany declares regions in 11 European countries high coronavirus risk Germany added regions in 11 European countries to the list of destinations it classifies as coronav...

UK warns industry to prepare for Brexit or face chaos Britain told businesses on Wednesday to prepare for paperwork or face 100 km-long queues of trucks ...