Norway’s Princess Ingrid Alexandra toasts as she delivers a speech next to King Harald (R) during the gala dinner celebrating her 18th birthday at the Palace in Oslo, Norway, on Friday.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra turned 18 on 21 January 2022.

The celebrations were postponed until June due to the infection situation and the coronavirus restrictions.

EPA-EFE/Hakon Mosvold Larsen / POOL