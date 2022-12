Reading Time: < 1 minute

Artists participate in the assembly ‘The Tree of Abundance’ in the central Plaza de Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia.

The large-format show affirms the need to protect the environment and brings a 4K mapping show to the stage wall (a projection of images onto real surfaces that generate a sensation of movement), with nearly 200 jugglers, dancers, actors, trapeze artists, and assembly and production craftsmen.

Via EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

