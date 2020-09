Reading Time: < 1 minute

A visitor passes in front of two paintings by Colombian artist Fernando Botero during the press preview of the Exhibition ‘Botero: 60 Years of Painting’ at CentroCentro in Madrid, Spain.

The show features 67 artworks by Botero and will run from 17 September 2020 to 07 February 2021.

Visitors pass in front of a video wall showing Colombian artist Fernando Botero during the press preview of the Exhibition ‘Botero: 60 Years of Painting’ at CentroCentro in Madrid, Spain.

A visitor stands in front of the painting ‘The Death of Manuel Torres’ (L) by Colombian artist Fernando Botero during the Exhibition ‘Botero: 60 Years of Painting’ at CentroCentro in Madrid, Spain

Via EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

