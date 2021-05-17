A health worker (C) supervises the administration of the AstraZeneca (Vaxzevira) vaccine to citizens inside a Catholic church in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 17 May 2021. Catholic Church officials are coordinating with local government units and health officials to help increase public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines by allowing the use of churches and places of worship as vaccination sites.
VIA EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Photo Story – Catholic churches offer to use places of worship as COVID-19 vaccination sites
