Latvia, Photo Story

Photo Story: Christmas illuminations in Riga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos of the Christmas illuminations and decorations around Riga, Latvia.

Christmas illuminations at Dzeguskalns in Riga, Latvia.
People view the Christmas illuminations and decorations at Sarkandaugava in Riga.
The Christmas illuminations and decorations at Emelmauzas park in Riga.
The Christmas illuminations and decorations at Dzeguskalns in Riga.
Cars and Christmas decorations at shopping centre in Riga, Latvia.

Via EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
