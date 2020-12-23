Photo Story: Christmas illuminations in Riga

Latvia, Photo StoryPhoto Story: Christmas illuminations in Riga 23rd December 202023rd December 20202 Mins Read FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Share Reading Time: < 1 minute Photos of the Christmas illuminations and decorations around Riga, Latvia. Christmas illuminations at Dzeguskalns in Riga, Latvia. People view the Christmas illuminations and decorations at Sarkandaugava in Riga. The Christmas illuminations and decorations at Emelmauzas park in Riga. The Christmas illuminations and decorations at Dzeguskalns in Riga. Cars and Christmas decorations at shopping centre in Riga, Latvia. Via EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS Share ItClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Latvia