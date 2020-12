Travel ban between Scotland and rest of UK announced The Guardian - There will be a strict travel ban in law between Scotland and the rest of the UK thr...

Photo Story: The cold in Kashmir In the main photo a Kashmiri boy looks at icicles created by water from a leaking supply pipe in so...

Kenya Airways and Air France-KLM to end Africa-Europe code share Kenya Airways said it had agreed with Air France-KLM to end a code share for Africa-Europe routes, ...

Moderna begins distributing second COVID-19 vaccine – U.S. army general Dec 19 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc and partners have begun distributing its COVID-19 vaccine with truck...

Photo Story: The traditional Christmas display in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria Photos of the so-called 'Christmas House' estate of the Gollnhuber family in Bad Tatzmannsdorf...

UK’s Johnson cancels Christmas original plans and imposes tighter coronavirus curbs LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tighter set of coronaviru...

Photo Story: Christmas preparations in Abidjan A model of Santa Claus is on display in a public garden in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. A few days before ...

Photo Story: Verona prepares for the worst as Covid cases increase The refrigerated containers to store the bodies installed outside the mortuary cells of the Borgo R...

Mexico records lowest number of murders in nearly three years Mexico recorded the lowest number of murders in the month of November in nearly three years, Mexica...

Smuggled orangutans start new life after repatriation to Indonesia A pair of critically endangered orangutans, rescued from smugglers on the Thai-Malaysian border in ...

Austria readies extra 1 billion euro aid for lockdown-hit business Austria expects to pay out an extra nearly 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in support for companies...

Photo Story: Huge nativity scene in Madrid People enjoy of the huge nativity scene set at Royal Mail House in Madrid for Christmas time. ...

How the Moderna vaccine stacks up against Pfizer/BioNTech’s U.S. regulators authorized Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday, a week after...

Calais port chief says no post-Brexit chaos if customs paperwork done properly Calais, France’s busiest road freight port, is ready for the return of customs formalities on trade...

Photo Story: A Christmas tree with a difference at Termini station in Rome A detail view of a Christmas tree displayed at Termini station decorated with people's messages wit...

Canada, Britain very close to deal to avoid post-Brexit tariffs Canada and Britain are on the verge of a deal to ensure that free trade between the two, post-Brexi...

Swiss drugs regulator authorises Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic has authorised the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTe...

Russia trials COVID-19 vaccine for domestic animals, including mink Russia is close to completing clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine for domestic animals and mink ...

French President Macron’s condition is ‘stable’, presidency says French President Emmanuel Macron's condition is stable and the results of a medical examination rea...