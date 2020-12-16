Photo Story: Christmas traditions adapt to changing times

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An employee holds Christmas chocolate figures with face masks made of white chocolate at the chocolate factory ‘Confiserie Felicitas’ in Hornow near Spremberg (Spree-Neisse), Germany.

Confiserie Felicitas is a family company run by a Belgian couple who settled in Germany in the early 1990s with the idea to produce good chocolate based on a Belgian recipe. The company now employs around 72 people from the Cottbus region.

EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

In this photos below employees prepare chocolate Santas during its production at the Wawi company in Pirmasens, Germany.

German confectionery company WAWI-Schokolade AG has started to manufacture chocolate Santa figures with face masks for Christmas 2020.

EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Via EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER/ RONALD WITTEK

