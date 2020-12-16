Photo Story: Christmas traditions adapt to changing times

Reading Time: < 1 minute
An employee holds Christmas chocolate figures with face masks made of white chocolate at the chocolate factory ‘Confiserie Felicitas’ in Hornow near Spremberg (Spree-Neisse), Germany.
Confiserie Felicitas is a family company run by a Belgian couple who settled in Germany in the early 1990s with the idea to produce good chocolate based on a Belgian recipe. The company now employs around 72 people from the Cottbus region.
EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
In this photos below employees prepare chocolate Santas during its production at the Wawi company in Pirmasens, Germany.
German confectionery company WAWI-Schokolade AG has started to manufacture chocolate Santa figures with face masks for Christmas 2020.
EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Via EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER/ RONALD WITTEK
16th December 2020
Euro zone economic performance far exceeded expectations this month - although it still contracted slightly - as a second wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns had less of an impact than earlier in the year, a survey showed.
Manufa...
16th December 2020
The majority of child sexual abuse gangs are made up of white men under the age of 30, an official paper has said.
The report, which covers England, Scotland and Wales and summarises a range of studies on the issue of group-based child sexual exp...
16th December 2020
A collection of photos of the Christmas lights that this year are illuminating the Old Town in Gdansk, northern Poland, for the Christmas season.
Via EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa
16th December 2020
The U.S. Treasury could label several countries currency manipulators before President Donald Trump leaves office, analysts say, as the coronavirus pandemic skews trade flows and widens U.S. deficits with trading partners.
Currency experts say Vi...
16th December 2020
The roll-out of vaccines this month to combat the coronavirus pandemic will not quickly reverse the destruction wrought on global oil demand, International Energy Agency (IEA) warned.
“The understandable euphoria around the start of vaccination p...
16th December 2020
16th December 2020
The leaders of Latin America’s two biggest economies, Brazil and Mexico, congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory after a long delay that ignited criticism they were courting danger by rebuffing the U.S. president-elect.
Mexico’s Andres Ma...
16th December 2020
The UK is drawing up plans to turn London into a rival for Singapore as a hub for shipping companies to register their vessels following the end of the Brexit transition period, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the proposals.
...
16th December 2020
Athletics Malta has launched a major infrastructural investment project at the Matthew Micallef St John Athletics Stadium in Marsa with the aim of creating a world-class venue for Malta’s athletes while supporting the association’s drive at transfor...
16th December 2020
Finland is preparing to support national carrier Finnair with an unsecured hybrid loan of up to 400 million euros ($486 million), the company said on Wednesday.
The Finnish government said the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave had led to a slower t...
