Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Christmas tree made of solar panels is erected in Trakai, Lithuania.

The Christmas tree from solar panels generates energy and illuminates itself and, after the festive period, will contribute to the energy saving of the district’s institutions.

It aims at proofing that green energy is the future of Trakai, which is celebrating its 700th anniversary.

Via EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

