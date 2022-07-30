Photo Story: Commemoration of the Warsaw Uprising

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Polish President Andrzej Duda (R) and the Warsaw Uprising insurgent Janina Burza ‘Janka’ (C) during a meeting with Warsaw Uprising heroes as part of the Warsaw Uprising 78th anniversary commemoration events at the Warsaw Uprising Museum, in Warsaw, Poland, 30 July 2022.

The Warsaw Uprising started on 01 August 1944 as the biggest resistance operation in Nazi-occupied Europe. Initially intended to last several days, it continued for over two months before being suppressed by the Germans.

The uprising claimed the lives of about 18,000 insurgents and around 180,000 civilians.

Via EPA-EFE/RADEK PIETRUSZKA