Photo Story: Danish social media sensation Topper visits Amalienborg in Copenhagen

The 5-month-old Cockapoo, named Topper, visits Amalienborg Castle Square in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The dog has in a short time become known on social media in Denmark.

‘It all started with our friend Anton becoming a guard, and we wanted to visit him, and therefore Anton’s sister, Frida, sewed a uniform for Topper,’ says Topper’s owner Katrine Nygaard Nielsen and continues ‘We visited Anton inside Amalienborg and it was really fun and Topper ended up on Anders Hemmingsen’s (Danish comedian) Instagram and in newspaper BT. Today we went back to see the guards at the gala on the occasion of Queen Margrethe’s Regent’s anniversary, and Topper was surprisingly recognized by several people who had either seen him at Instagram or in newspaper BT’.

Via EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen