Reading Time: < 1 minute

People hold Russian and Bulgarian flags in front of the Monument to the Soviet Army during a protest in Sofia, Bulgaria, 09 March 2023.

Hundreds protested against the Sofia Municipal Council’s decision to dismantle and move the Monument to the Soviet Army from the center of Sofia.

Via EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first