A detail of an idol of Goddess Durga, created by artist Pradip Das under the theme ‘Migration’, as it is prepared ahead of the Durga Puja, or Navratri Festival, in Kolkata, eastern India.

Bengalis all over the world on Monday 11th October will start marking the festival representing the victory of good over evil and the celebration of female power.

Via EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY