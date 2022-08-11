Photo Story: Ecological disaster hits the the Oder River

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dead fish in the Oder River in Cigacice village, western Poland.

Polish Environmental Protection Inspectorate had notified the prosecutor of an ecological disaster that hit the second longest river in Poland, the Oder.

Tonnes of dead fish were found in the Oder river along with other animals, such as beavers. The president of state-owned Polish Waters, Przemyslaw Daca, said that due to drought and high temperatures even minor pollution can lead to an ecological disaster. The reason of the disaster in the Oder river is being investigated.

Via EPA-EFE/LECH MUSZYNSKI