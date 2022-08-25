Photo story: Emergency on the Czarna Woda river in Poland due to flooding

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

An aerial view of flooding after a warning was issued due to heavy rainfall on the Czarna Woda river in the town of Gniechowice in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland.

The Institute of Meteorology and Water Management, due to the heavy rain issued warnings for Opolskie and Lower Silesian.

Other parts of Poland are then facing severe drought. The water level in the Vistula in the Warsaw section is approaching a low record and to the lowest water level in history.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Aleksander Kozminski