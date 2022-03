Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola led a ceremony in Brussels for the unveiling of the portrait of the late EP President David Sassoli in the Portraits Gallery. Present for the ceremony was Alessandra Vittorini, David Sassoli’s widow, who also gave a speech at the unveiling of the portrait of her husband, who passed away on January 11.

The portrait of David SASSOLI, former EP President, that was unveiled in Brussels.

Roberta METSOLA, EP President, speaks to Alessandra Vittorini, the widow of David SASSOLI, former EP President, during the ceremony that was held in Brussels.

Photos: EP