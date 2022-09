Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Parliament President Roberta Metsola (C-L) accompanied by the President of the Portuguese Parliament Augusto Santos Silva (C-R), before a meeting on Friday on the last day of her visit to Portugal, at the Portuguese Parliament, in Lisbon.

Via EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Roberta METSOLA, EP President during a meeting with members of the European Peacebuilding Liaison Office (EPLO) in Lisbon.

Roberta METSOLA, EP President, during a working lunch with Marcelo Rebelo de SOUSA, President of Portugal