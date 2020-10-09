Photo Story: Exhibit on Olmec civilization opens in Paris

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos taken during a press preview of the exhibition ‘The Olmecs and the Civilizations from the Gulf of Mexico’ at the Quai Branly Museum-Jacques Chirac, a museum featuring indigenous art and cultures of Africa, Asia, Oceania and the Americas, in Paris, France.

The exhibition opened to the public on 09 October 2020 to 25 July 2021.

A view of the colossal Olmec head ‘Monument 4’ of San Lorenzo (1,200-900 BC) during a press preview of the exhibition ‘The Olmecs and the Civilizations from the Gulf of Mexico’.

A male sculpture on display during a press preview of the exhibition ‘The Olmecs and the Civilizations from the Gulf of Mexico’ .



Visitors look at sculptures on display during the exhibition ‘The Olmecs and the Civilizations from the Gulf of Mexico’ at the Quai Branly Museum-Jacques Chirac, a museum featuring indigenous art and cultures of Africa, Asia, Oceania and the Americas, in Paris.

Visitors look at a sculpture on display.

Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

