France, Photo Story

Photo Story: Exhibit on Olmec civilization opens in Paris

Photos taken during a press preview of the exhibition ‘The Olmecs and the Civilizations from the Gulf of Mexico’ at the Quai Branly Museum-Jacques Chirac, a museum featuring indigenous art and cultures of Africa, Asia, Oceania and the Americas, in Paris, France.

The exhibition opened to the public on 09 October 2020 to 25 July 2021.

A view of the colossal Olmec head ‘Monument 4’ of San Lorenzo (1,200-900 BC) during a press preview of the exhibition ‘The Olmecs and the Civilizations from the Gulf of Mexico’.
A male sculpture on display during a press preview of the exhibition ‘The Olmecs and the Civilizations from the Gulf of Mexico’ .
A view of the colossal Olmec head ‘Monument 4’ of San Lorenzo .
Visitors look at sculptures on display during the exhibition ‘The Olmecs and the Civilizations from the Gulf of Mexico’ at the Quai Branly Museum-Jacques Chirac, a museum featuring indigenous art and cultures of Africa, Asia, Oceania and the Americas, in Paris.
Visitors look at a sculpture on display.

Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
