Reading Time: < 1 minute

The five-meter-tall sculpture titled ‘Bronze Eroded Bunny (Large), 2022’ by US artist Daniel Arsham is craned into position by technicians at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in West Bretton, Britain.

The work forms part of a major outdoor exhibition titled ‘Daniel Arsham: Relics in the Landscape’ featuring several new sculptures based on the original foundry moulds of classical sculptures from the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Via EPA-EFE/Adam Vaughan

