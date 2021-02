Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Bear Buddy sculpture with Pacaya volcano in the background, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 21 February 2021. The volcano continues its activity with moderate and strong explosions of volcanic and ballistic material that exceed 3,200 meters above sea level, warned the Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (Insivumeh).

EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...