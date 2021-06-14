Female members of the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion (XR) pose as G7 leaders during a demonstration in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, 13 June 2021. Embodying the saying ‘all mouth and no trousers’ through costume and partial nudity, activists aimed at illustrating that the G7 leaders are making promises on climate change but taking no real action. Britain has been hosting the G7 summit in Cornwall which comes to a close on the day.
Photo Story – ‘All mouth and no trousers’, Extinction Rebellion protest at G7 summit
