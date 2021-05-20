A picture made available on 20 May 2021 shows Palestinian children joining their families taking refuge at the United Nations (UN) school, due to the ongoing armed conflicts in Gaza City, 19 May 2021. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least ten Israelis to date. Gaza Strip’s health ministry said that at least 227 Palestinians, including 64 children, were killed in the recent retaliatory Israeli airstrikes.
VIA EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER