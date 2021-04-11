A model presents a creation from the Fall-Winter 2021/2022 collection of Maison Mesa during a show at the 73rd Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, 10 April 2021. The fashion event runs from 08 to 11 April. EPA-EFE/Mariscal
Photo story – Fashion in Madrid
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
