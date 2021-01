Reading Time: < 1 minute

People look on as Bentago Express ferry, from Norwegian company Fred Olsen, is seen stranded near Agaete docks in Gran Canaria, Spain, 08 January 2021.

The ferry stranded the previous evening after being pushed by strong wind.

No one of the 75 people on board the vessel were injured.

Via EPA-EFE/Angel Medina G.

