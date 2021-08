Reading Time: < 1 minute

Venezuelan BMX athlete Daniel Dhers in action during a visit to the Cota 905 neighbourhood in Caracas, Venezuela.

The Caracas neighbourhood known as Cota 905, which a month ago was the focus of clashes and shootings by armed gangs, was the scene of a freestyle BMX exhibition headed by the Venezuelan Olympic medallist Daniel Dhers, who seeks to promote the sport in the country.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena