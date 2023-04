Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police and volunteers await the disembarkation of migrants from the Geo Barents ship at the port of Naples, Italy, on Thursday 27 April 2023.

The MSF-operated search and rescue ship Geo Barents arrived in the port of Naples with 75 migrants on board, among them women and children, following a rescue operation conducted by the vessel in the Mediterranean.

Via EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first