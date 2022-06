Reading Time: < 1 minute

Swiss freeride snowboarder, base jumper and wingsuit pilot Geraldine Fasnacht jumps out of SolarStratos, a solar powered aircraft prototype.

The aircraft was flown by Swiss adventurer Raphael Domjan and this was the first ever wingsuit jump from and electrical and solar airplane, above the alpine resort of Verbier, Switzerland.

Via EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD