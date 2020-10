Reading Time: < 1 minute

A fire engine, which has a large mask 1.2 meters wide and 0.6-meter-high on its front, is parked at a fire station in Incheon, South Korea.

Firefighters installed the mask as part of their efforts to raise public awareness of the importance of wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/YONHAP

Like this: Like Loading...