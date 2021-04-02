Photo Story

Photo Story – Good Friday in Australia

Tim Watkins portraying Jesus carrying a cross during a Good Friday Crucifixion Walk, in Martin Place, Sydney, Australia, 02 April 2021. Good Friday is the one of the highest religious holidays observed by Christians all over the world, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

EPA-EFE/JAMES GOURLEY

