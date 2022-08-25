Photo Story: Greek warship in quarantine in Naples after death of soldier

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Greek navy frigate ‘HS Kanaris’ (F-464) coming from Tunis anchors quarantined in the port of Naples by Usmaf, the Maritime, Air and Border Health Office of the Italian Ministry of Health, in Naples, Italy, 25 August 2022.

A 19-year-old soldier was rushed to the hospital del Mare in Naples, and died the previous night.

The causes of her death were not formalized, but the young woman tested positive for Covid. Two other young Greek soldiers, a man and a woman both aged 21, were hospitalized in the Cotugno hospital in Naples and subjected to a swab.

Via EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE