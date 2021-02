Russia says Moscow views Navalny’s allies as NATO agents Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Moscow viewed members of jailed Kremlin critic Alexe...

Italy to vaccinate at least 10 million people per month from Easter Italy should be able to vaccinate at least 10 million people per month from Easter, Medicines Agenc...

The queen’s gambit — new evidence shows how Her Majesty wields influence on legislation We all know the queen can’t refuse assent to a bill just because she doesn’t like it. But can she s...

Hungary to start vaccinations with Russian COVID-19 shot BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hungary will start vaccinating people suffering no chronic diseases wit...

Draghi wants one-month school extension to recuperate lost days Education and schooling have been identified as one of Mario Draghi's - the man called to take resp...

Luxembourg refutes tax haven claims The Luxembourg government has strongly rebutted recent articles published in the international pres...

Italy’s Berlusconi says Europe will like League decision to back Draghi govt The decision by Italy's far-right League party to back the government that former ECB head Mario Dr...

Number of newborns in China drops 15% in 2020 as coronavirus weighs The number of newborns in China plummeted 15% in 2020 from a year earlier, according to the Ministr...

Myanmar coup opponents defy bans and water cannons to extend protests Myanmar protesters opposed to last week's military coup defied road blocks and bans on large gather...

U.S. DOJ to ask 56 Trump-appointed attorneys to resign The U.S. Department of Justice, as soon as Tuesday, is expected to ask 56 attorneys appointed by fo...

Cocaine: falling coffee prices force Peru’s farmers to cultivate coca A slump in world coffee prices has pushed farmers in Peru’s central jungle to rip up their plants a...

Former Italian Senate President Franco Marini passes away Former Italian Senate President Franco Marini, also a renowned trade unionist, passed away aged 87....

UK has more EU citizens than some member states, Gove says The United Kingdom has granted settled status to 4.3 million European Union citizens, more than the...

Extension of Irish COVID-19 jobless scheme likely- minister Weekly payments to Irish employees temporarily out of work will likely be extended until the summer...

All people travelling to UK to face mandatory tests All the people travelling to the UK are to face mandatory tests from next week. In a statement, quo...

Austria tries to contain S.African variant outbreak by voluntary means Austria on Monday opted against placing the whole Alpine province of Tyrol under quarantine to cont...

EU awaits U.S. trade chief for real tariff talks to start The European Union has had positive, early contact with the Biden administration on trade, but will...

Congressional Democrats set to back more than $50 billion for transportation sector Democrats in the U.S. Congress are to release a sweeping plan to provide more than $50 billion in a...

FACTBOX-What we know about the South African variant of COVID-19 South Africa halted the planned rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford...