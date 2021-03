Reading Time: < 1 minute

People visit Gutman’s Cave that is illuminated in green on St. Patrick’s Day in Sigulda, Latvia, 16 March 2021. Around 670 sites in 66 different countries signed up to take part in Tourism Ireland’s annual Global Greening initiative for St Patrick’s Day 2021. Famous buildings and sites around the world will appear in shades of green. St Patrick’s Day is marked annually ?on 17 March to commemorate Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

VIA EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

