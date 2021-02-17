Photo Story: Heavy snowfall in Athens

People make their way on Filoppapos hill, across Acropolis during heavy snowfall, in Athens, Greece.
As the cold front Medea sweeping over Greece was in full progress and heading south, very low temperatures were recorded in the northern parts of the country.
A cold front swept across the country from Saturday, driving temperatures down to -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) in northern Greece and causing rare snowfall in Athens after a period of unseasonably warm weather.
The head of the National Meteorological Service, Theodoros Kolydas, said the snowfall was the “fiercest, in terms of intensity and volume, in 12 years”.
Via EPA-EFE