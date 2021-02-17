Photo Story: Heavy snowfall in Athens

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People make their way on Filoppapos hill, across Acropolis during heavy snowfall, in Athens, Greece.

As the cold front Medea sweeping over Greece was in full progress and heading south, very low temperatures were recorded in the northern parts of the country.

A cold front swept across the country from Saturday, driving temperatures down to -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) in northern Greece and causing rare snowfall in Athens after a period of unseasonably warm weather.

The head of the National Meteorological Service, Theodoros Kolydas, said the snowfall was the “fiercest, in terms of intensity and volume, in 12 years”.

People walk in a street during heavy snowfall in central Athens, Greece. EPA-EFE/PANTELIS SAITAS

A snowy mountain is seen through the frozen branches of a tree during cold front “Medea”, Ioannina, Epirus, Greece. EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS RAPAKOUSIS

A statue at the Athens Academy building is covered in snow in Athens, Greece. EPA-EFE/PANTELIS SAITAS

Two women walk behind a boat at a snowy beach during heavy snowfall in the coastal suburb of Lagonissi, near Athens, Greece. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Via EPA-EFE

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...