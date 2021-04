Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents look at an old religious procession on a screen placed at Viriato square as all Holy Week’s processions were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic in Zamora, northern Spain.

Spain celebrates the Holy Week for the second year in a row without religious processions due to COVID-19 virus disease.

Via EPA-EFE/Miriam A. Montesinos

