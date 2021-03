Reading Time: < 1 minute

Campaigners celebrate on the Mall as the House of Representatives passes the American Dream and Promise Act (HR 6) and The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, in Washington DC, USA, 18 March 2021.The acts could grant a pathway to US citizenship for an estimated 5 million undocumented immigrants, farm workers, and TPS holders.

VIA EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

