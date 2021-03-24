Pro-Houthi soldiers riding a truck patrol during the funeral procession of slain Houthi fighters a day after a Yemen peace initiative was offered by Saudi Arabia, in Sana’a, Yemen, 23 March 2021. Saudi Arabia has offered a peace initiative to the Houthis in Yemen, including a ceasefire and the reopening of Sana’a airport. A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since March 2015.
Photo Story – Houthis funerals amid Saudi Arabia’s Yemen peace initiative
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
You may want to read...
-
Photo Story – Aftermath of mass shooting in ColoradoCDE News24th March 2021
-
Photo Story – Ceremony to mark Pakistan’s National DayCDE News24th March 2021
-
Photo Story – Bombing in PakistanCDE News24th March 2021
-
Photo Story – Warning strike at Volkswagen HannoverCDE News24th March 2021
-
Photo Story – Spring weather in Bishkek, KyrgyzstanCDE News24th March 2021
-
Photo Story – Supreme Court trial against Catalonian MP Nuet for disobedienceCDE News24th March 2021