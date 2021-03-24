Photo Story – Houthis funerals amid Saudi Arabia’s Yemen peace initiative

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pro-Houthi soldiers riding a truck patrol during the funeral procession of slain Houthi fighters a day after a Yemen peace initiative was offered by Saudi Arabia, in Sana’a, Yemen, 23 March 2021. Saudi Arabia has offered a peace initiative to the Houthis in Yemen, including a ceasefire and the reopening of Sana’a airport. A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since March 2015.

VIA EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Like this: Like Loading...