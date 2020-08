Reading Time: < 1 minute

The President of Moldova Igor Dodon (C) with Speaker of Parliament Zinaida Grecianii (L) and Prime Minister Ion Chicu (R) lay flowers at the monument of the Grieving Mother, during the celebration of Moldova’s Independence Day in Chisinau, Moldova, 27 August 2020.

The national day of Moldova commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence from the Soviet Union on 27 August 1991.

Via EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU

