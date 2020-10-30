Photo story: Israel commemorates the 25th anniversary of Israeli PM Rabin’s assassination

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People light 25,000 memorial candles on Thursday evening on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the assassination of the Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Rabin was fatally shot by a far-right Jewish law student, who opposed the signing of the Oslo Accords, after attending a peace rally held in Tel Aviv’s Kings of Israel Square (now Rabin Square) on 04 November 1995.

Via EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Like this: Like Loading...