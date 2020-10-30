Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photo story: Israel commemorates the 25th anniversary of Israeli PM Rabin’s assassination

People light 25,000 memorial candles on Thursday evening on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the assassination of the Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Rabin was fatally shot by a far-right Jewish law student, who opposed the signing of the Oslo Accords, after attending a peace rally held in Tel Aviv’s Kings of Israel Square (now Rabin Square) on 04 November 1995.

Via EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
