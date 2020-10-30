Photo story: Israel commemorates the 25th anniversary of Israeli PM Rabin’s assassination

Reading Time: < 1 minute
People light 25,000 memorial candles on Thursday evening on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the assassination of the Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Rabin was fatally shot by a far-right Jewish law student, who opposed the signing of the Oslo Accords, after attending a peace rally held in Tel Aviv’s Kings of Israel Square (now Rabin Square) on 04 November 1995.
Via EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
30th October 2020
Moderna Inc said it is on track to report early data from a late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine next month, offering the clearest timeline yet for when the world will know whether it is effective.
The company, one of the front-r...
30th October 2020
Spain's Canary Islands have passed a law obliging tourists visiting the archipelago's hotels to present a negative COVID-19 test result as part of efforts to prevent imported infections.
Located around 60 miles off Morocco's Atlantic coast, the c...
30th October 2020
European Union Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Friday that EU countries should be ready to impose restrictions on people's lives to battle the spread of the new coronavirus throughout the continent.
"We need to pull through this, wh...
30th October 2020
Dozens of activist groups who claim to represent millions of Americans from both political parties plan to hit the streets next week, if President Donald Trump appears to be interfering with vote counting or manipulating poll results after Election ...
30th October 2020
Updated 1033
The Ministry of Health said that a 68-year old died early this morning after contracting the coronavirus. He had been hospitalised five days ago and was identified as positive to the virus a day after. The man had underlying medical ...
30th October 2020
UniCredit is demanding clients book an appointment to access its branches, a spokesman for Italy’s second-biggest bank said, as the country battles daily new records in COVID-19 infections.
UniCredit, which previously had only been recommending c...
30th October 2020
Scientists identify prolific coronavirus strain which started in Spain and spread across Europe
coronavirus strain that emerged in Spain in June has spread across Europe and now makes up a large proportion of infections in several countries, rese...
30th October 2020
New Zealand has provisionally voted to legalise euthanasia but is on course to reject law changes that would allow recreational marijuana use, the country’s Electoral Commission said on Friday.
New Zealand voted on the two referendums this month ...
30th October 2020
Power plants fuelled by natural gas will not be classed as a sustainable investment in Europe, unless they meet an emissions limit that none currently comply with, according to draft European Union regulations seen by Reuters.
The landmark EU rul...
30th October 2020
Hungary's first shipment of coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive in late December or early January, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
Orban said Hungary was talking to China and Russia about vaccines and by the spring i...
