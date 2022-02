Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Self-Portrait with gorgons by the artist Jacek Malczewski is on display in the exhibition ‘Romantic Jacek Malczewski’ during the show’s opening ceremony at the National Museum in Krakow, southern Poland.

The exhibition presents over 150 works by Polish symbolist painter Jacek Malczewski from museum and private collections.

Via EPA-EFE/Lukasz Gagulski