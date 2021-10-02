Photo Story – James Bond “No Time To Die” World Premiere

Reading Time: < 1 minute

REUTERS/ BBC – Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film has finally had its world premiere in London, 18 months later than planned because it was delayed by the pandemic. No Time To Die is the British actor’s fifth outing as 007.

The film industry is watching closely to see how No Time To Die performs at the box office, and whether it can tempt fans back in large numbers now that most cinemas have reopened.

British cinema chains will enjoy the luxury of full houses this weekend thanks to the enduring allure of the James Bond franchise, but their challenge is to make movie-going a habit again after the coronavirus pandemic.

“No Time To Die”, the new Bond film, is perhaps a fitting title for an industry that has been battered by the closures of cinemas around the globe to try to contain the deadly virus.

PHOTOS – EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

“No Time to Die”, the 25th instalment in the franchise and Daniel Craig’s last portrayal of the spy, was pushed back three times as its makers waited for theatres to reopen. “Bond is an event. It always is. I think because we are in a post-Covid world it is maybe an even bigger event than it would have been normally. It has cross-generational appeal,” said Vue’s Richards.

BBC/REUTERS