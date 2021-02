Reading Time: < 1 minute

Afghan children attend a class in the open due to the lack of school facilities in Sarhood district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 25 February 2021. According to UNICEF, an estimated 3.7 million children are out-of-school in Afghanistan, 60 percent of them being girls.

EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...