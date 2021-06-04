Photo Story, UK

Photo Story – Leonardo Da Vinci’s Head of a Bear goes to auction

A Christie’s auction house staff holds Leonardo Da Vinci’s ‘Head of a Bear’ drawing at Christie’s in London, Britain, 03 June 2021. The drawing is estimated to fetch between 11 and 13 million euro during an Old Masters Evening sale at Christie’s in London 08 July.

