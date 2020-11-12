Photo Story: Lighting phenomenon in the Cathedral of Palma de Mallorca

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A rose window is projected onto the wall just under the opposite rose window, a lighting phenomenon known as ‘the light party’ at the Cathedral of Palma de Mallorca, on Majorca island, Spain, on Wednesday 11 November 2020.
This phenomenon occurs twice each year, on 02 February and 11 November when the sun crosses the window to project a rose window under the opposite one.
Via EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA
12th November 2020
The threat to the independence of Poland's courts is worsening but it does not justify an automatic rejection of all extradition requests from Polish courts, the European top court's advocate general said in an opinion.
"Though the threat to the ...
12th November 2020
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday the crucial Christmas season for businesses and shopkeepers could be saved, provided people stick to strict guidelines under the current lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
"What...
12th November 2020
The Times of Malta joins the chorus of disapproval at the launch of Christmas events in Valletta. The Editor argues that luring people into Valletta with the promise of free parking and street entertainment will only make controlling our local epide...
12th November 2020
Turkey banned smoking in crowded public places to slow a recent surge in symptomatic coronavirus patients, the Interior Minister said, as the government warned citizens to abide by protective measures.
Daily coronavirus cases in Turkey have recen...
12th November 2020
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that data showed the economy was doing better than many had expected weeks or months ago.
"We have carefully managed our money over years and now we have to use that money to protect jobs and c...
12th November 2020
Britain will hold “a blockbuster weekend of celebrations” in the summer of 2022, featuring an extra day’s public holiday, to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 70th anniversary on the throne, the government announced on Thursday.
The 94-year-old, the longest...
12th November 2020
European Union governments approved a 1 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) green "roadmap" for the bloc's lending arm on Wednesday that will see it stop financing fossil fuel projects and airport expansions, though climate groups said it did not go far e...
12th November 2020
12th November 2020
Stockholm is scrambling to curb COVID-19 infections at its nursing homes, reimposing a ban on visits and piloting rapid-result coronavirus testing of staff.
Sweden’s nursing homes, particularly in the capital, were ravaged by the initial wave of ...
12th November 2020
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden wanted a Brexit trade deal to be clinched with the European Union so British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should knuckle down and strike an agreement.
"He is...
