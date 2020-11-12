Photo Story: Lighting phenomenon in the Cathedral of Palma de Mallorca

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A rose window is projected onto the wall just under the opposite rose window, a lighting phenomenon known as ‘the light party’ at the Cathedral of Palma de Mallorca, on Majorca island, Spain, on Wednesday 11 November 2020.

This phenomenon occurs twice each year, on 02 February and 11 November when the sun crosses the window to project a rose window under the opposite one.

Via EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA

