Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Photo Story: Lighting phenomenon in the Cathedral of Palma de Mallorca

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A rose window is projected onto the wall just under the opposite rose window, a lighting phenomenon known as ‘the light party’ at the Cathedral of Palma de Mallorca, on Majorca island, Spain, on Wednesday 11 November 2020.

This phenomenon occurs twice each year, on 02 February and 11 November when the sun crosses the window to project a rose window under the opposite one.

Via EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA
%d bloggers like this: