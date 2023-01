Reading Time: < 1 minute

Liguria region projected some images on the facade of the building in piazza de Ferrari in Genova to remember Gianluca Vialli.

Gianluca Vialli died at the age of 58 after battling pancreatic cancer his family confirmed 06 January 2023.

EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

