Reading Time: < 1 minute

Maltese athlete Lisa Marie Bezzina won the women’s Pisa Half Marathon. For Bezzina this was her fourth victory at this event, as she managed to complete the distance in a time of one hour 19 minutes 46 seconds.

The photo shows Bezzina with the Maltese flag on the highest step of the podium.

