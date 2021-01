Reading Time: < 1 minute

A circle of stars is projected in blue light onto Augusta Street Arc to mark the day Portugal takes over the EU Presidency, in Lisbon, Portugal, on the 01 January 2021.

Downtown Lisbon is illuminated with the colours of the European Union to symbolically mark Portugal’s takeover of the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU from 01 January to 30 June 2021.

The statue of the King Jose I is back dropped by a circle of stars projected in blue light onto Augusta Street Arc to mark the day Portugal takes over the EU Presidency, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Via EPA-EFE/ANTONIO COTRIM

