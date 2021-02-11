Photo Story: “Media without choice” headlines in Poland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Daily newspapers headlines with a special message ‘Media without choice’ at one of the kiosks in the center of Warsaw, Poland, 10 February 2021. Private media departments in Poland imposed a message block on 10 February in protest against the proposed introduction of a new tax on advertising income. The news channels TVN24 and Polsat News broadcast a special message in place of the regular schedule, and the TVN24, Onet, and Interia portals blocked access to the articles on the Internet.

EPA-EFE/ALBERT ZAWADA POLAND OUT

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...