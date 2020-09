Reading Time: < 1 minute

People take part in the ‘Toc de Merce’ dance to start the Merce Virgin patron saint festival in Barcelona, Spain, that was held on Thursday.

The festival was celebrated with restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Men, wearing traditional costumes, wait next to a ‘Gigant’ puppet before taking part in the ‘Toc de Merce’ dance to start the Merce Virgin patron saint festival in Barcelona, Spain.

Via EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

