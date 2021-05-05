Photo Story – Meteora rock formation

Holy Monastery of Roussanou is seen during a sunset in Meteora, Thessaly, Greece, 04 May 2021 (issued 05 May 2021). The Meteora is a unique geological phenomenon in central Greece hosting one of the largest built complexes of Eastern Orthodox monasteries.
VIA EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS
